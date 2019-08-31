Fake News Center to open by Nov 1st at the latest

Bangkok – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society plans to open a Fake News Center by November 1st at the latest, to combat the information problem. It will focus on four categories of inaccurate news reporting which might affect the public.

Digital Minister Puttipong Punnakanta, said the coordinating committee of the Fake News Center has set up four subcommittees to screen the various categories of news which might disrupt public peace and national security. The four main categories in question refer to natural disasters such as flooding, earthquakes, dam breaks and tsunamis; economics, the financial and banking sector; health products, hazardous items and illegal goods, and government policies.

The Fake News Center will identify information or data which may not be factual, to verify, analyze and clarify it for the public, via three major channels: a website, Facebook and Line.

The committee considered protocols for analysis of fake news, in line with international standard platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Line and plans to consult with representatives of those platforms and all cellphone service providers to encourage them to take part in the delivery of countermeasures to expose fake news.