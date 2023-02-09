Exhibition marks centennial anniversary of Prof. Silpa Bhirasri’s arrival in Thailand

The Silpa Bhirasri Research Center presents an exhibition titled “Remembering Silpa Bhirasri: 100 Years after His Arrival in Thailand” to celebrate and revitalize the legacy of Professor Silpa Bhirasri’s contribution to Thai modern art, with an exhibition that compiles rare prototypes of his works, historical documents, portraits, photographs, sculptures, and artistic doctrines, as a means of reconstructing his life and works.







On 14 January 1923, Professor Silpa Bhirasri took his first steps on Thai soil as Corrado Feroci, a Florentine sculptor and painter, employed, under an arrangement between the Italian and Thai governments, to teach Western classical art in the Siam (Thailand) Fine Arts Department at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. He was then promoted to the role of director, and later reformulated the program as Silpakorn University. During his tenure, he was trusted to work as a designer and sculptor of many important monuments for Thailand’s royal family members, as well as the Buddha statue of Phutthamonthon Park in Nakhon Pathom province, Democracy Monument, and Victory Monument, among others. He played not only an important role in the advancement of Thai contemporary art, but he was also beloved by his protégés, who became leaders of Thai art and culture in their generation. Professor Silpa Bhirasri is dubbed “The Father of Thai Contemporary Art.”







In this retrospective of Professor Bhirasri’s achievements, the spirit of “The Father of Thai Contemporary Art” lives on. “Silpa Bhirasri: 100 Years after His Arrival in Thailand” is open until 12 February 2023 at RCB Photographers’ Gallery 1, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok. Admission is free. (PRD)



























