EPPO aims to tackle oil smuggling in South

Bangkok – The problem of high oil prices is prompting motorists in southern provinces to buy smuggled oil from Malaysia while the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) claims that the quality of Thai oil is still better.

EPPO Director Watthanaphong Khurowat said that the price of oil in Malaysia is cheaper than Thai oil because the Malaysian government has subsidized oil prices, causing the difference in the diesel price of around 12 baht per liter and 5-20 baht less per liter for benzene. He said Thailand collects excise taxes, such as five baht and 98 satang per liter for diesel and six baht and 50 satang per liter for benzene, making Thai fuel prices higher than those of Malaysia. He maintained that the quality of Thai oil including diesel and gasoline and gasohol is superior and noted that there is a government agency to regulate the prices.

The difference in fuel prices has prompted offenders in the region to smuggle oil into Thailand to sell in the South. Most of it is smuggled in modified trucks or by filling up a vehicle’s fuel tank and then driving across the border before siphoning it out for sale at a higher price.

The Excise Department is the main agency assisting the Customs Department and the Royal Thai Police to prosecute oil smugglers.