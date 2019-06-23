Environmental conservation highlighted at ASEAN Summit

Bangkok – This weekend’s ASEAN Summit in Bangkok has focused on environmental conservation, with eco-friendly green meetings and discussions on marine debris reduction.

The Deputy Government Spokesman Lt Gen Werachon Sukhontapatipak said Thailand, as this year’s chair of ASEAN and host of 34th ASEAN Summit, has been promoting environmentally conscious meetings, conference formats and the reduction of single-use plastics, which are in line with marine debris reduction and the endorsement of the Bangkok declaration against marine debris in ASEAN.

The ASEAN 2019 Operations Center Chief, Tharit Charungvat, said many countries around the world, including Thailand, have been paying more attention to the issues of plastic waste and marine debris, which have major negative impacts on the world, so they are being highlighted at the ASEAN Summit this year to promote future sustainability and reduce the burden on the environment.

ASEAN Summit delegates have been presented with souvenirs made from recycled materials, including shirts made from plastic bottles, notebooks made from used paper and multi-purpose bags constructed of used plastic bags.