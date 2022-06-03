Entertainment venues in Thailand must obtain permission to operate

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced that entertainment venues that wish to operate after June 1st must pass a test according to the Thai Stop COVID 2 PLUS safety standard and obtain permission from related governmental units.

Maratee Nalita Andamo, Director of the News Division of the Department of Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the announcement during this week’s press briefing of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). She reminded establishment owners that all of their staffers and customers must be fully vaccinated.







The Ministry of Public Health maintains the alert level for COVID-19 at level 3 although it does plan to lower it to level 2 in the near future. The move will place more emphasis on severe cases and prevention measures for at-risk groups than on enforcing the restrictions on the general public.





Additionally, the director expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Denmark for donating 1.266 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand on May 26th. The gesture reflected the long-standing and close bond between the two Kingdoms. The jabs will be given to Thais and foreigners, and to those residing along the Thai borders. (NNT)

































