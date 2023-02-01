End-2023 memorandum to launch Phuket expressway development

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has disclosed that the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the winner of the bid on the Kathu-Patong expressway construction bid will happen at the end of this year.

The department announced its timeline after holding a pre-bid meeting with private companies who are interested in the bid to construct the 3.98-km expressway in Phuket province. It was reported that thirteen companies have expressed interest in this bidding.







EXAT governor Surachat Laophulsuk said the department has outlined details to interested parties, indicating that they have until April 7 to submit their tenders. The announcement and the MoU are expected to take place in December of this year.

The expressway will connect the eastern part of the island to Patong Beach by running from Phra Metta Road in tambon Patong to tambon Kathu in the same district.







The expressway will be built under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Land expropriation will be handled by the government, with a budget of 5.79 billion baht approved by the Cabinet. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed by 2027. (NNT)



























