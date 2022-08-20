‘Emergency Decree’is tool only to handle public health issues, says Thai PM

Thailand’s Prime Minister has reiterated the need to tackle COVID-19 using the Emergency Decree, saying the government has no intentions of using it for other purposes.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said this special law remains in place for the sole purpose of disease control, adding that the government is ready to lift the state of emergency once the situation improves.







He asked everyone to keep up to date with their vaccination, particularly vulnerable people who are still reluctant to take a booster jab.

Meanwhile, Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration and the Ministry of Public Health are considering guidelines for the transition from the state of emergency to normal livelihoods where normal laws and regulations suffice, while the Ministry of Interior has instructed all provinces to be ready for such transition. (NNT)

































