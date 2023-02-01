Elie Saab Spring / Summer collection inspired by natural scenes and rituals of Thailand

Elie Saab, a global haute couture brand, has recently unveiled its collection for spring / summer 2023 at Paris Fashion Week.

The collection’s 69 looks are illuminated by glistening braided embroidery and beaded rays, featuring patterns of the legendary Naga dragon on the fabric, and wings extending from one shoulder – all related to Thailand’s traditional costume and culture.







The Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2023 website has this to say in its description: “Each majestic piece is intricately created with impressions from the natural scenes and rituals of the revered Kingdom of Thailand.” (PRD)



























