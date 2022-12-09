Electronic Visa for Thailand now available in 38 cities

Thailand now offers an e-Visa service at Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General in 38 cities across 23 countries, facilitating the visa application for those wishing to visit the kingdom.

The Royal Thai Embassies and General Consulates that offer the e-Visa service are located in:







United Kingdom: London

Athens (Greece); Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich (Germany); Bern (Switzerland); Brussels (Belgium); Bucharest (Romania); Budapest (Hungary); Copenhagen (Denmark); Helsinki (Finland); Lisbon (Portugal); Madrid (Spain); Oslo (Norway); Paris (France); Prague (Czech Republic); Rome (Italy); Stockholm (Sweden); The Hague (Netherlands); Vienna (Austria), and Warsaw (Poland)







USA: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C.

Canada: Ottawa and Vancouver

China: Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kunming, Nanning, Qingdao, Xiamen, and Xian

South Korea: Seoul

Tourist visas, business and investor visas, non-immigrant ED visas (study), non-immigrant O visas (visiting friends and family), transit visas, long-stay visas, smart visas, non-immigrant F visas (government or diplomatic mission), diplomatic visas/official visas, and long-term resident visas are the visas that can be applied for.







Applicants can apply and pay for their visa on the e-Visa website, and if approved, they will receive their visa via email.

For more information, contact +66 (0) 2572-8442 or visit www.thaievisa.go.th. (NNT)





























