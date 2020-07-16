Egypt embassy expresses regrets for its military crew incident in Rayong, Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Egyptian Ambassador to Thailand, Laila Ahmed Bahaaeldin, to discuss the Egyptian military crew, who did not strictly observe Thailand’s measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The Embassy of Egypt issued a statement expressing regrets to the people of Thailand for last week’s incident, while insisting that Egypt will continue to offer its full cooperation to the Thai government.







According to the statement, the Embassy of Egypt would like to express its most sincere regrets and sympathies to all those who may have been adversely affected by this unfortunate incident. The embassy would like to reassure the Thai public that it has been working closely with the Thai authorities to ensure swift containment and mitigation of any possible threat to public health safety, which may have been caused by this incident. The embassy also reaffirms its strong commitment to full and strict adherence to all regulations in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand.



The Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the Department of Information, Cherdkiat Atthakor, said the statement from the Embassy of Egypt was forwarded by the Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Dusit Manapan. The meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador took place yesterday (July 14) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok.

The Thai official informed the Egyptian diplomat that the Thai public has expressed grave concern about this incident, and asked the embassy to ensure that all Egyptian officials on missions in Thailand strictly comply with regulations and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Egyptian Ambassador was also informed of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) decision to deny flight clearance requests for the four upcoming Egyptian military flights for the time being.

Mr. Cherdkiat said his ministry has always coordinaed with related units, and the operations center, on overseeing inbound and outbound travelers and Thai citizens abroad, and has been working with public health agencies to implement disease-control measures.(NNT)











