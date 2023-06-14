Egg prices likely to increase to four baht as hot weather affects supply

Chicken eggs are likely to increase by 0.20 baht, raising the price to four baht each due to a shortage of supplies and high production cost.

Manoj Chutabtim, chairman of the Layer Farmer Association said the ex-farm price of chicken eggs in mixed sizes was at 3.80 baht each. However, he said it was likely to increase by 0.20 baht per egg to four baht in line with the market mechanism as the egg supply was not enough to meet the demand for consumption.







Hot summer reduced chicken egg laying. The temperature is still high in the rainy season. Chicken farms in some areas do not have enough water due to less rain, he said.

Layer farmers face high production cost from increasing animal feed and energy prices. The ex-farm price of eggs in mixed sizes should be raised but it has not been announced due to concerns over the consumers. Farmers ask consumers to understand them if they need to raise the egg prices.







According to the information from the egg board, last year, the production cost was 3.70 baht each. The Department of Livestock Development reported that in the beginning of 2023, the country had 52.66 million egg-laying hens that produced around 43.71 million eggs per day while the demand for consumption in the country was 42.64 million eggs per day. (TNA)





















