Effectiveness of vaccine boosters during spread of Omicron Jan- Feb, Thai Health Ministry

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the third vaccination, the booster, can reduce the fatality rate from the COVID-19 Omicron strain infection by 98 percent.

Recently, Thailand has been working on the vaccination inoculation process for the elderly (the age group more than 60 years old) to achieve almost 80 percent for the first dose inoculation.



In addition, according to the data collected in Chiang Mai by the Faculty of Public Health in Chiang Mai University and the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office, the effectiveness of booster vaccine shots during the spread of Omicron from January to February 2022 is as follows:

Two doses of vaccine cannot prevent COVID-19 Omicron infections; Three doses of vaccine can prevent 45-68 percent of Omicron infections; Four doses of vaccine can prevent 82 percent of infections.

As for fatalities, vaccination can prevent fatalities at the following rates:

Two doses at 85-93 percent, three doses at 98 percent, and there is no report of the fatality rate for those who have four doses of vaccination.

This report shows that three doses of vaccination is necessary in order for the public to prevent infection and prevent fatalities by almost 100 percent.







MOPH will also speed up booster doses for elderly persons to prepare for the Songkran Festival because the elderly are a sensitive group and are more likely to have severe symptoms. MOPH is taking action and providing more than 3,000,000 doses, aiming to provide booster doses for more than 70 percent of persons who already have been vaccinated, before the Songkran Festival. (PRD)


































