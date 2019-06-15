EC petitioned to probe alleged media share holdings of 16 MPs

Bangkok – Srisuwan Janya, secretary general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, has lodged a petition with the Election Commission to investigate allegations that 16 MPs of the Palang Pracharath Party and Chart Pattana Party hold shares in media firms. He will also ask the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the Senate Selection Committee for alleged unethical conduct and hidden interests.

Srisuwan called on the Election Commission to look into the allegations involving 15 Palang Pracharath MPs and one Chart Pattana MP which might possibly lead to the retroactive disqualification of their MP status. The accused lawmakers include Pareena Kraikupt of the Palang Pracharath Party for Ratchaburi; Kulvadee Nopamornbodhi of the Palang Pracharath Party for Ratchaburi; Natthaphol Thipasuwan of the Palang Pracharath Party and Thevan Liptapanlop, leader of the Chart Pattana Party. If found guilty by law of holding shares in media firms as accused, these lawmakers would have been disqualified to stand for election as MPs and thus could lose their MP status. The Election Commission would forward the cases to the Constitutional Court for final judgment.

Meanwhile, Srisuwan lodged a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission, asking it to investigate the allegations that the Senate Selection Committee had seriously committed unethical conduct and had acted to conceal hidden interests. In particular, five members of the Senate Selection Committee who concurrently hold cabinet seats and act as members of the National Council for Peace and Order were selected as senators.