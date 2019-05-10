EC endorses party-list MPs

Bangkok – The Election Commission Deputy Secretary-General, Sawaeng Boonmee, said Thursday the commission has verified a list of 149 winning party-list MPs from 26 parties, which is in line with Section 91 and Section 93 of the constitution and Section 128 and Section 129 of the organic law on elections of MPs. The EC released the results after the Constitutional Court ruled unanimously that Section 128 of the organic law is constitutional and does not contradict Section 91 of the charter.

The Future Forward Party has secured 50 party-list MP seats, followed by the Democrat Party with 19 seats, the Palang Pracharath Party with 18, the Bhumjaithai Party with 12, the Thai Liberal Party with 10, the New Economics Party with six, the Puea Chat Party with five, the Chartthaipattana and Action for Coalition for Thailand parties with four each, the Thai Local Power Party with three, and the Chart Pattana and Thai Forest Conservation parties with two each. A number of smaller parties were allocated one seat each.

One remaining seat was left vacant after the commission held a re-run of an election in Constituency 8 of Chiang Mai province. The Pheu Thai Party didn’t get any party-list seats, since it won more constituency seats than party-list seats it would receive.

The EC has endorsed 349 out of 350 constituency-based MPs, which adds up to 498 out of 500 legislators from 27 political parties. As a result, the number of seats garnered by the Pheu Thai-led alliance has been reduced from 255 to 245 seats. The Pheu Thai-led alliance needs to get at least five more seats if it wants to form a new government.

Following the EC’s announcement, the Pheu Thai Party issued an announcement claiming that the EC’s calculation method was against the constitution and said it will take legal action against the commission.

Meanwhile, core members of the Future Forward Party said the party’s party-list seats have been reduced to seven seats because of the EC’s calculation, which has also affected other parties, such as the Palang Pracharath, Democrat, and Thai Liberal parties. The Future Forward Party will submit a petition to the Constitutional Court, asking the court to rule whether or not the EC’s calculation is constitutional.