Eastern Economic Corridor seeks new power plants as demand reaches pre-pandemic level

The Ministry of Energy is seeking acceleration of new power projects to cope with the expected sharp spike in electricity demand with the promotion of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

National Energy Reform Committee Chairman Pornchai Rujiprapa said the latest electricity usage statistics showed that the Thai economy had recovered. In the industrial sector, electricity usage had risen to the same level as before the Covid-19 pandemic.







He said the private sector’s EEC investment plan would return to normal and there was a need to accelerate energy planning to accommodate future expansion. Therefore, all parties have to speed up the planning of sufficient power generation capacity, so as to not affect investor confidence.

He added that the energy plans in the EEC also offer renewable energy markets as many factories may want to use electricity from renewable sources to protect the environment. (NNT)











