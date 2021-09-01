Drink-Driving Doctor crashes into car killing two

Bangkok -Police charged a surgeon with driving under the influence of alcohol after he smashed his Porsche into a Honda car and killed two people.

The fatal traffic accident happened on Aug 29 when the surgeon drove his brand-new Porsche car and smashed it into a Honda car on Rachaphruek Road under the Bang Wa station of the BTS electric train system. Two people in the Honda car died.







Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that shortly after the crash, police found the surgeon’s blood alcohol level at 80mg/dl at 6am. At 11am the level fell to 44mg/dl. The surgeon sought the subsequent measurement.

Police used the result from the first measurement which was close to the time of the crash and charged the surgeon with drink-driving, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.



For other charges, police had yet to find out if the surgeon violated the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations and a speed limit, he said. (TNA)



























