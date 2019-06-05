Doi Inthanon National Park trail closed for rainy season

Chiang Mai – Doi Inthanon National Park has announced the closure of the Kiew Mae Pan Nature Trail to restore the ecosystem, improve and repair the facilities as well as prevent danger that may occur to tourists during the rainy season.

Krichsayam Khongsatree, Head of Doi Inthanon National Park, disclosed that there is a large number of tourists who are interested in Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail and the number has increased every year, resulting in damage to the ecological system along the nature trail as well as facilities such as a walkway, hand rails and viewpoint balcony. During the rainy season, the trail will become increasingly slippery and maybe dangerous to tourists so Doi Inthanon National Park has to close the trail.

The nature trail covers a distance of 3.2 kilometers at a height of about 2,200 meters above sea level. It is a trail with biodiversity and is very popular among tourists because of the natural beauty, evergreen forest and many scenic viewpoints.