DNP announces temporary closure of national parks

Bangkok – The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has declared temporary closures to certain national parks nationwide to allow for the restoration of nature and tourist safety in the wake of torrential rains and volatile weather conditions in May.

In the North, Doi Wiang Pha national park, Doi Suthep – Pui national park’s Doi Pui camping area, Sri Nan national park’s Kaeng Luang Nan River area and Huay Nam Dang national park’s camping area have been closed from May 1 to September 30.

In the Northeast, Kaeng Tana national park’s Tad Toan waterfall and Khae Huay Mark area has been closed from May 1 to July 31 and Phu Lanka national park’s Phra That Jedi area, Khong Khao Sri Boon Nao area and Phra That Jedi Luang Pu Wang western area have been closed from May 1 to October 31.

In the East, Khao Laem Ya – Koh Samet national park’s Koh Kuti, Koh Thalu areas have been closed from May 1 to September 30.

In the West, Lam Khlong Ngu national park’s Sao Hin, Nok Nang Aen caves have been closed from May 1 to February 28, 2020.

In the South, Tarutao national park’s Koh Ardang-Ravi, Koh Phetra national park’s Koh Buloan, Koh Lao Liang islands, Ranong islands national park’s Khai Tao Bay, Koh Chang islands, Koh Lanta national park’s Koh Rok Nai-Rok Nok, Koh Ngai, Koh Similan national park, Koh Surin national park and Laem Son national park have been closed from May 16 to October 14.