DMS: Marijuana can only treat four diseases

Bangkok – The Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, Somsak Akkhasil, opened a second training course Saturday on the use of marijuana extracts by medical personnel. The participants consisted of 250 physicians, dentists and pharmacists who passed the knowledge testing criteria. They will be granted a certificate after the training and will then be able to prescribe medical marijuana to patients. In the future, the plan is to provide online training for medical personnel.

Somsak disclosed that the extracts from marijuana have medical benefits if used in appropriate proportions but he said medical research has found that the extracts can only be used to treat four diseases effectively, these being cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis with muscle contractions and neuropathic pain that fails to respond to any other method of treatment. However, marijuana extracts can lead to adverse effects so they must be used under a doctor’s directions.

People who want to use medical marijuana can ask for advice at hospitals under the DMS and at seven cancer centers.