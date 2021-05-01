Details of night-time restrictions currently imposed in Thailand

Currently, 19 provinces across Thailand have applied night-time restrictions, urging everyone to avoid going out at night unless utmost necessary, effective until further notice. (As of May 1, 2021)
CENTRAL REGION
Chai Nat, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Nakhon Pathom, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Nakhon Nayok, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Nonthaburi, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.
Pathum Thani, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.
Phetchaburi, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Samut Prakan, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.
Samut Sakhon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Suphan Buri, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
NORTHERN REGION
Phrae, 23.00-03.00 Hrs.
NORTHEASTERN REGION
Bueng Kan, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Chaiyaphum, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Nong Khai, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Yasothon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
SOUTHERN REGION
Ranong, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Songkhla, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Surat Thani, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Trang, 22.00-03.00 Hrs.
Yala, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
All travelers are encouraged to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application. (TAT)