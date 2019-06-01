Deputy transport minister inspects Laem Chabang container fire

Bangkok – Deputy Transport Minister Phairin Chuchotithaworn inspected the aftermath of last week’s fire and explosion on board a container ship at Laem Chabang port on Friday. About 100 port workers were injured in the initial fire.

The minister told the assembled media that 13 containers on the KMTC Hongkong container ship contained calcium hypochlorite, which is considered hazardous and thus needed to be declared beforehand, but was not done so. He said the consigner and consignee of the chemical are yet to be interrogated and in the meantime the captain and crewmembers of the cargo ship are being detained for police questioning.

Over 3,500 tons of contaminated water will be pumped out of the ship while the Laem Chabang provincial police continue to inspect and collect evidence. The ship will be moved from Laem Chabang port to Unithai dockyard.

The hazardous chemical released in last Saturday’s explosion affected the respiratory system, eyes and skin of people in the immediate area and a total of 229 people were hospitalized. Another 1,400 others claimed to have been affected by the noxious gases.