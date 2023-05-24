Dept. of Foreign Trade visits local durian producers in Rayong

The Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), Ronnarong Phoolpipat, has highlighted the prominence of fresh durian products from Thailand’s eastern region in the Chinese market.

These products benefit from tariff exemptions under the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.







To further facilitate trade, the DFT recently visited local durian producers in Rayong Province. Their aim was to understand the needs of producers, encourage them to capitalize on existing free trade agreements (FTAs), and offer any assistance they may require.

In the first quarter of 2023, Thailand exported approximately 70,000 tons of durian to China – representing a remarkable 224% growth compared to the same period last year. Durian from the eastern region is meanwhile expected to account for at least 91% of Thailand’s total durian exports.







To maximize the benefits of the FTAs, entrepreneurs are urged to adhere to regulations set by China’s General Administration of Customs. It is also essential for exported fruits to possess phytosanitary certification, known as the Phyto Certificate, as evidence of their origin.

In response to the issue of fraudulent certificates used by producers in neighboring countries, the Department of Foreign Trade has developed a system known as the DFT SMART Certificate of Origin (DFT SMART C/O) to help verify the product’s origin.

Additionally, plans are underway to collaborate with Chinese customs officials to establish a link between relevant information systems. (NNT)















