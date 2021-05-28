Department of Disease Control denies existence of Thai COVID-19 variant

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, denied there was a Thai variant of COVID-19.

There had not been a Thai variant of COVID-19 as reported and there would be an investigation, he said.

The disease control chief responded to the reports that a British health organization detected a new variant of the coronavirus from Thailand and the variant was found with an arrival in Thailand from Egypt on May 24.

Dr Opas said he ordered investigation into the matter for further clarification. (TNA)
























