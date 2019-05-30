Democrats undecided over joining Palang Pracharath’s coalition

Bangkok – The Democrat Party on Tuesday postponed a meeting to decide whether to join the Palang Pracharath Party-led alliance or support Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next prime minister.

A spokesman for the Democrats, Ramet Rattanachaweng, said the meeting between core members was called off because the Palang Pracharath Party did not respond to certain conditions, including constitutional amendments and the Democrat party’s election campaign pledges. Ramet added that the voting of the prime minister in parliament will have to be in line with the constitution and the Democrats are not concerned whether they are in the government or the opposition.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said the condition to amend the charter and the decision to set up a coalition government are two separate issues, and it is the next government’s duty to consider such conditions. He urged all sides to take into consideration the stability of the next government, so the country can move forward. The Prime Minister said he was not surprised about political parties negotiating for more seats, as it is normal in Thai politics. Gen. Prayut said he would be able to manage the situation if he stays on as prime minister.