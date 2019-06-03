Democrats head for key meeting this week

Bangkok – The Democrat Party will call a meeting this Tuesday (June 4) to determine the party’s political direction before the two parliamentary houses vote on the appointment of a new prime minister on Wednesday.

Spokesman for the Democrat Party, Ramet Rattanachaweng, said his party remains undecided about joining the Palang Pracharath-led alliance because the latter has yet to respond to the Democrats’ demand for constitutional amendments as well as the agricultural insurance scheme. Ramet said his party is not trying to negotiate for cabinet positions.

On Tuesday, the party will call a meeting of its MPs to discuss future political direction. Ramet said all members of the Democrat Party will follow the meeting’s resolutions.

When reporters asked Ramet about Democrat core member Abhisit Vejjajiva’s stance against Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, he replied that the Democrat Party remains united and all members of the party will stick to its resolution and work in the same direction.