Delta variant accounts for 93% of all new COVID-19 infections in Thailand

Thailand’s Department of Medical Science (DMS) reported on Tuesday that the Delta variant now accounts for nearly 93% of all new COVID-19 infections in Thailand.

DMS Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said the department’s latest weekly survey of new cases, from August 14th to 20th, shows that 2,132 out of 2,295 samples (92.9%) were infected with the Delta, formerly known as the Indian strain.







He said Delta is responsible for 96.7% of cases found in Bangkok and 85.2% found in all other provinces. The Alpha variant accounted for 5.8% of cases sampled, while the Beta variant accounted for only 1.3%. Most Beta cases were found in the southern provinces of Narathiwat, Krabi, Phuket, Pattani and Songkhla.



Dr. Supakit said the DMS keeps detailed records of all COVID-19 tests by certified laboratories, in order to verify a test result and to know immediately which ones are faked and warned against using faked test results, whether to take sick leave or to claim insurance, as falsifying documents is a serious criminal offence. (NNT)























