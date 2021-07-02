Death toll could increase in next 7-14 days in Bangkok due to severe shortage of hospital beds

The severe shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok will continue in the next 7-14 days, according to Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha.

After meeting representatives of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and medical schools on Thursday, Mr Sathit said that the shortages of hospital beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients were very serious and all concerned parties were attempting to solve the problem.







BMA was trying to increase beds for yellow- and red-coded patients at Bang Khun Thian and Ratchaphiphat hospitals but the increments that would start on approximately July 10 might not be enough regarding the huge backlog of people's requests for hospital beds through hotlines 1668 and 1669, he said.







Mr Sathit said that the hospital bed shortage would continue in the capital in the next 7-14 days and some people could die while waiting for hospital admission.

Medical personnel were working at their best to handle the situation, he said. (TNA)




















