Daily incoming tourists to Thailand now over 10,000;20 million arrivals next year realistic

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said it expects around 20 million tourist arrivals in 2023, in line with the government’s plans to revitalize the tourism sector following the relaxation of travel regulations.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that attracting 20 million tourists to Thailand by 2023 is a realistic goal, given that the tourism industry is expected to grow this year as a result of Thailand’s and other countries’ relaxation of travel restrictions. The target is also consistent with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s forecast of 20 million tourist arrivals next year if Covid-19 is declared endemic and no other threats to the tourism industry exist.



Positive indications were reported this week as the country welcomed 19,727 tourists on May 1, followed by 15,439 tourists and 14,108 tourists on May 2 and 3, respectively. The number has increased from around 10,000-12,000 daily arrivals last month.

Thailand had welcomed 853,165 tourists as of May 3 from the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, India, and the United States. As of May 3, 172,545 people had registered for the new Thailand Pass, which was launched on April 29.







The TAT governor stated that the first critical step is to attract 7-10 million tourists this year in order to maintain the momentum and increase to 20 million next year. He hopes for tourism revenue to reach around 2.4 trillion baht in 2023 in order to revitalize the tourism industry. (NNT)































