Customs implements technology to ensure tax payments

Bangkok – Customs Department Director General Krisada Chinavicharana revealed this week that his department has collected 354.124 billion baht in revenue from 1st October 2018 to 21st May 2019, an amount 6.1 percent higher than over the same period the previous year.

The total is comprised of 60 billion baht tax collected by the department itself or 18 percent of total revenue, and some 280 billion baht collected by other agencies. The department was able to collect more tax on the sale of sedan cars and vans, as well as on agricultural produce. The department however collected less tax than anticipated on guns, automobile chassis, and soybean products.

Customs Department’s Principal Advisor on Customs Control Development, Chaiyut Kumkun said the department is working in compliance with the World Customs Organization’s guidelines and has implemented an advance customs clearance system for imported items to help shorten the procedure. It is developing a system to facilitate international e-commerce businesses by providing access to the e-payment system for tax payments, and developing the value added tax (VAT) refund system for exporters, which would imitate the blockchain system to allow companies to receive their refunds sooner.