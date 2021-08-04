Current status of domestic travel in Thailand and provincial flights rescheduling and suspension

Updates on domestic travel in Thailand by air, bus, train, and boat, following the Royal Thai Government’s latest measures that include the expansion of the lockdown in 29 dark-red zone provinces, from 3-31 August, 2021







Some transportation services have been affected, either by rescheduling or suspension, as per the following:

Air Travel

Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways has announced the temporary suspension of flights between Samui and Phuket from 3 August, 2021, until further notice.

However, the twice daily ‘sealed route’ Bangkok-Samui flights for transit/transfer international passengers visiting under the ‘Samui Plus’ programme will still operate as normal.

Additionally, the Samui-Singapore route with three weekly flights on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday will still operate in support of the Samui Plus programme.

For more information, contact the call centre Tel. 1771 and +66 (0) 270-6699 (08.00-20.00 Hrs.), via PG Live Chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN, or Email [email protected].

Nok Air

From 3-5 August, 2021, Nok Air is offering one flight per day out of Phuket to U-Tapao in Rayong for those who need to conduct essential travel. It is also operating return services between U-Tapao and Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani. Booking can be made via www.nokair.com, Nok Air Mobile Application, or by Tel. 1318.



Thai AirAsia

Thai AirAsia announced it would be temporarily ceasing all operations in August.

Thai Lion Air

Passengers with travel dates between 4-15 August, 2021, can either apply for a one-time change of the travel date without fee, except for the high travel period of 12-15 August, 24-26 September, 12-14 October, 21-26 October, 3-7 December, 9-13 December, 25-31 December, or get an automatic extension of the ticket credit (credit shell) in the system until 31 December, 2021. For more information, contact call centre at (+66)2 529 9999.

Thai Smile Airways

Thai Smile Airways charter flight service is available. For inquiries, contact [email protected].







Bus Travel

The Transport Company has announced the temporary suspension of all Northern, Northeastern, Eastern, and Southern bus routes, effective from 3 August, 2021, until further notice.

Passengers who have purchased tickets in advance for travel during this period can request a ticket refund or postpone their trip until the end of 2021, at ticket offices in bus terminals across the country. State welfare card ticket holders are not eligible for a refund, but can postpone their trip.

More information is available at the Call Centre 1490.









Sandbox Express Bus

This bus travel from Phuket to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport is arranged only for international travellers under the Phuket Sandbox programme and their family members.

Available from 4-16 August, 2021, every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, the bus leaves Central Festival Phuket at 05.00 Hrs. and PTT Thalang at 05.30 Hrs. and arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport on the same evening at around 21.00 Hrs.

Fare starts from 1,500 Baht per person depending on the number of passengers per trip. Booking must be made through SHA+ Manager at the hotel.



Train Travel

The State Railway of Thailand is continuing with selected Northern, Northeastern, Southern, and Eastern routes. Information is available on the hotline 1690.

Boat Travel

Boonsiri High Speed Catamaran

From 1 August, 2021, the company is operating a daily service between Ko Kut and Laem Sok Pier, with the boat leaving Ko Kut to Laem Sok Pier at 10.00 Hrs., and vice versa at 14.20 Hrs.

More information is available at (+66) 061 689 9222.







Raja Ferry Port

The company continues to operate the following routes as normal:

Don Sak-Samui, Samui-Don Sak – from 05.00 Hrs.-18.00 Hrs. everyday.

Samui-Pha-ngan – last departure at 19.00 hrs.

More information is available at FB:rajaferryport or via Line :@rajaferryport























