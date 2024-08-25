Current flood situation in Thailand – over 21,000 households in 6 provinces affected

BANGKOK, Thailand – As of August 25, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has reported severe flooding across six provinces in Thailand, including Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Phetchabun, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. The flooding has affected a total of 37 districts, 156 sub-districts, and 940 villages, impacting 21,824 households.

Current Flood Situation:

Chiang Rai: Flooding has affected 11 districts, including Chiang Saen and Mae Sai, covering 33 sub-districts and 231 villages. 5,381 households have been impacted, and there have been 2 reported deaths. Water levels are currently decreasing.







Phayao: Six districts are affected, including Pong and Chiang Muan, with 40 sub-districts and 313 villages impacted. 3,500 households have been affected, and there have been 2 reported deaths. Water levels are currently decreasing.

Nan: Eleven districts, including Nan and Phu Pieng, are affected, with 56 sub-districts and 283 villages impacted. 10,517 households are affected, with 3 reported deaths. Water levels are currently decreasing.



Phrae: Five districts, including Phrae and Rong Kwang, are affected, covering 23 sub-districts and 102 villages. 383 households have been impacted, with 2 reported deaths. Water levels are currently decreasing.

Phetchabun: Three districts, including Wang Pong and Chon Daen, are affected, covering 6 sub-districts and 22 villages. 1,726 households have been impacted, with water levels currently decreasing.

Nakhon Si Thammarat: Flooding has occurred in the Chawang district, affecting 2 sub-districts and 2 villages. The situation has improved, and water levels are returning to normal.

Overall Impact:

From August 16 to 25, floods have affected a total of 12 provinces, 64 districts, 260 sub-districts, and 1,459 villages. There have been 30,807 households impacted, 22 deaths, and 19 injuries reported. Efforts are ongoing to manage the situation and assist affected populations.









































