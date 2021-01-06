Coronavirus-infected woman shuts down five entertainment venues in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai province closed five entertainment venues after visit by a coronavirus-infected woman.

Disease control workers sprayed disinfectant at five entertainment venues where an infected woman, 25, had visited. Her infection prompted crowds of young people to seek COVID-19 tests at local hospitals.







The woman is a vendor. She visited the five entertainment places including Warmup Cafe on the New Year countdown night. Staff who served the woman at the entertainment places were quarantined for 14 days.

She is the province’s 50th case. It’s unclear how she contracted the virus. (TNA)













