Coronation ceremonies get underway with Friday procession

Bangkok – The coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun started Friday in Bangkok with the inscription of His Majesty the King’s ceremonial styles and titles on a golden tablet called Phra Suphanabat, His Majesty the King’s horoscope and the engraving of the Royal Seal of State all being transferred from the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to the Baisal Daksin Throne Hall in the Grand Palace. In addition, there was a candle-lighting ceremony organized to mark the auspicious occasion.

The royal procession to transfer the three royal items began at 10:30am, covering a distance of 220 meters and involved 113 personnel from five government branches.

At 4pm His Majesty the King proceeded to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to pay respects to the royal ashes, the Triple Gem and the Emerald Buddha at the main hall of the temple.

A candle-lighting ceremony was held from 4:19pm to 6pm at the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall. Forty-five monks chanted prayers during the religious ceremony.