Coral bleaching situation in Thailand begins to improve

Bangkok – Jatuphorn Burusphat, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), says a recent inspection of the coral in Thailand’s national marine parks has shown an improvement on the bleaching situation in many areas.

It was found that most coral bleaching in 51 areas in the Andaman Sea and 72 areas in the Gulf of Thailand has started to improve due to the arrival of the rainy season, which decreases sea temperatures. Most of the affected corals have begun to recover but are still pale.

The DMCR Director General reiterated that coral bleaching occurs when corals are weak, so members of the public are asked to be especially careful in carrying out activities on reefs that may have increased effects on corals, such as not disposing of garbage and sewage in the sea and avoiding touching corals or standing on them.