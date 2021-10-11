‘Conde Nast Traveler’ readers honor Thailand with top placings in 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards

Thailand has once again earned prestigious acclaim on the global travel awards stage with prominent placings in the best city, island and resort categories of the Conde Nast Traveler 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.







No less than three of the 10 places on the ‘Top Islands’ of Asia listing went to Thai islands, with Samui coming in at 7th with a score of 93.33, Phi Phi Islands in 9th with a score of 91.83, and Phuket in 10th with a score of 89.79.



Honoured with impressive placings on the list of ‘The Best Resorts in the World’ were Anantara Chiang Mai Resort in 8th spot, Amanpuri in Phuket in 13th spot, and Soneva Kiri on Koh Kood in Trat in 21st spot.







Doing Thailand tremendously proud was the spa resort Chiva-Som in Hua Hin, which was named No. 1 among the 50 worldwide spa resorts that filled the ranks of the list of ‘The Best Spa Resorts in the U.S. & Around the World’. The Readers’ Choice Awards described Chiva-Som as “one of the premier spa resorts in the world”.







The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards also featured two Thailand-specific lists, a reflection of Thailand’s enduring status as one of the world’s favourite and best-known holiday destinations.

The ‘Top 10 Hotels in Bangkok’ list was made up as follows:

#1 The Sukhothai Bangkok (97.65 score)

#2 Capella Bangkok (97.55)

#3 Shangri-la Hotel, Bangkok (97.37)

#4 Lebua at State Tower (97.28)

#5 The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (97.14)

#6 Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (96.55)

#7 Banyan Tree Bangkok (96.19)

#8 The Peninsula Bangkok (95.25)

#9 Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok (95.03)

#10 Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok (94.5)





The ‘Top 20 Resorts in Thailand’ list was made up as follows:

#1 Anantara Chiang Mai Resort (99.81 score)

#2 Amanpuri in Phuket (99.76)

#3 Soneva Kiri on Koh Kood (score 99.66)

#4 COMO Point Yamu in Phuket (98.93)

#5 Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (98.76)

#6 Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi (98.66)

#7 Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort (98.25)

#8 Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort (97.73)

#9 Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa (97.48)

#10 Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai (97.02)

#11 Rosewood Phuket (96.33)

#12 The Nai Harn Phuket (95.81)

#13 Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle (94.6)

#14 Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas (93.47)

#15 The Sarojin in Phuket (93.36)

#16 The Slate in Phuket (93.07)

#17 Anantara Hua Hin Resort (92.25)

#18 Pimalai Resort & Spa on Koh Lanta (92.18)

#19 Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort (91.58)

#20 Melia Koh Samui (90.98)







The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards were the 34th edition of the annual awards, in which Conde Nast Traveler readers can vote in various categories; such as, best countries, cities, islands, spa resorts, and cruise lines.

In ‘The Best Cities in the World’ category, Bangkok was named in 9th spot in the sub-category listing of ‘Best Big Cities’. The Thai capital was praised as being “Consistently ranked as one of the most-visited cities in the world” where visitors could experience “a multifaceted identity that blends history, culture, street style, and luxury like nowhere else.” (TAT)



























