Commerce Ministry announces drug price control measures

Bangkok – The Ministry of Commerce has begun to take measures to regulate drug prices after discovering that some private hospitals overcharge patients.

DIT Director General Wichai Photchanakij disclosed that the measures to regulate drug price have been effective since May 30 and private hospitals, manufacturers, importers and suppliers must submit the purchase and sale prices of items, including medicine, medical supplies and medical services under the UCEP program to the DIT. If any of those groups wish to adjust drug prices, they are required to inform the DIT 15 days before the new prices come into effect. Violators could be subject to an imprisonment of not more than one year and a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht or both.

Private hospitals must inform patients of the prices of medicines, medical supplies and medical service fees before selling or providing such products.

For outpatients, hospitals must issue a prescription and a drug price notification with clear details including the trade name, the quantity, the method of use and the unit price for the patients in advance. Failure to comply could lead to a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or not more than five years in jail.