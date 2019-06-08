Commerce Ministry aims to export 10m tons of Thai rice in 2019

Bangkok – Commerce Ministry Permanent Secretary Bunyarit Kallayanamit says Thailand still aims to export 10 million tons of rice exports this year, worth approximately 180 billion baht to the economy. The minister maintained his optimism for the rice export forecast because he believes that the trade war between the United States and China will not affect the demand for rice.

From discussions with farmers, it was found that farmers are satisfied with current rice prices. Thailand currently has about four million rice farming households.

The Department of Foreign Trade plans to stimulate the sale of rice in the second half of the year by assigning a trade delegation, from both the public and private sectors, to conduct trade negotiations with important partner countries and target new markets.