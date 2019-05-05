Commemorative stamps issued to mark the coronation of King Rama X

Bangkok – Commemorative stamps celebrating the coronation of King Rama X were released on Saturday and members of the public are invited to buy them at post offices nationwide.

Thailand Post has organized an exhibition which features all sets of stamps related to His Majesty the King, at Bang Rak Central Post Office. Autographs of the stamp designer and special seals are being provided free of charge.

It is the first time in the world that the glass foil technique has been used to print a stamp, which depicts His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun in full military uniform.

The 10-baht stamp also features His Majesty’s Royal Cypher and the Grand Palace embossed on the background, the same design as that for the coronation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) in 1950.

On this occasion, a total of three million stamps have been printed in five colors on 300,000 sheets; each sheet comprises 10 stamps.

The name of the country, the price and the image of His Majesty the King are also embossed on the stamp.

Meanwhile, special envelopes with a stamp are priced at 20 baht. The coronation emblem is printed above a painting of the Grand Palace with the seal of Garuda.