Cobra Gold military exercise officially concludes in Lopburi

More than 600 soldiers from five countries joined forces to participate in a military exercise in Lopburi province on Friday (10 Mar), marking the end of this year’s Cobra Gold military exercise.

According to a press release from the Royal Thai Armed Forces, 609 military personnel from Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia took part in the “combined arms live fire exercise” that was held at the Artillery Center in Lopburi’s Phatthana Nikhom district. The exercise featured drills such as strategic parachuting, sniping, aerial strikes, artillery preparation and medical evacuations, as well as the use of F-16 jet fighters, BTR armored vehicles, AH-64E Apache helicopters and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.







The closing ceremony was jointly presided over by General Chalermphon Srisawasdi, the Chief of Defense Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and Major-General Stephen Smith, the commander of the U.S. 7th Infantry Division. Military commanders from Cobra Gold participating countries also attended the event.

The 2023 Cobra Gold began on February 28th at the Royal Thai Naval Air Station in Rayong province and hosted military personnel from 30 countries. The exercise drew 7,394 personnel this year, with the majority of participants hailing from the United States.







Cobra Gold is an annual event co-hosted by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Thailand. The event aims to foster the exchange of military expertise, doctrine and technology, as well as provide experience for Thai and allied forces in joint and multilateral operations. (NNT)































