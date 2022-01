CNN Travel, the website that ranked Thailand’s Masaman Curry the most delicious dish in the world in 2021 from 50 best foods around the world, has just named the Land of Smiles’ Tom Yum Goong one of twenty best soups in the world based on its global popularity.

Also on the list alongside Tom Yum Goong are Japan’s Tonkotsu Ramen, Indonesia’s Soto Ayam, and Myanmar’s Mohinga. (NNT)