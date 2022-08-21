Clearer guidelines for legal public use on cannabis and hemp going into Thai parliament soon

The House Committee overseeing the bill on cannabis and hemp usage has revealed key details that will help ensure that these plants do not impact public safety.

Committee spokesperson Parnthep Pourpongpan has revealed key points of the cannabis and hemp usage bill, which will soon be heard in parliament for a second reading. Some of these key points include:

– People who want to grow cannabis plants for personal use will be limited to 15 plants per household. They can register in one day and pay no registration fees.







– People would also be permitted to grow no more than five rai of hemp plants for personal use.

– Hospitals, medical practitioners, dental practitioners, Thai traditional medicine practitioners, applied Thai traditional medicine practitioners, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, government agencies, the Thai Red Cross Society, and animal hospitals will also be able to register for growing these plants.

– People who want to grow these plants for business and commercial purposes must seek permission from authorities and follow the required regulations. Those who fail to seek permission will be liable to a jail term of no more than one year and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.







– Those who illegally export cannabis face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 500,000 baht.

– Section 37 prohibits the sale of cannabis and hemp, their extracts, and food containing cannabis and hemp to people under the age of 20, pregnant women, and women who breastfeed their children. Violators face up to a year in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht. It also prohibits the online and vending machine sale of cannabis and hemp, their extracts, and food containing cannabis and hemp, as well as promotional and marketing campaigns.







The spokesperson added that, under the bill, cannabis sales would be prohibited in religious premises, educational institutes, public parks, and other areas designated by the Public Health Ministry. It will also declare certain areas, such as temples, public parks, and restaurants, off-limits to cannabis smoking. (NNT)

































