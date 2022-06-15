Chonburi woman suffers severe allergy after consuming soup with cannabis leaves

A woman wrote on her Facebook post that she developed severe allergy after having a bitter melon soup with cannabis leaves.

Sirichan Theerawan, 27, living in Panat Nikom, Chonburi wrote that last Friday (June 10) she ordered online a soup of bitter melon with minced pork stuffing for her child. After delivery, she found cannabis leaves in the soup. So, her husband and she ate the soup instead and did not expect any harmful effect from the leaves.







Two hours after the meal, she became dizzy and vomited. Two days later she did not recover and then went to Phanatnikhom Hospital for treatment. There she was diagnosed with cannabis allergy.

She shared her case as a warning that someone could develop severe allergy while others including her husband did not.

Mrs Sirichan wrote that food vendors should inform customers of any dishes that included cannabis. For her case, her vendor already gave her a refund and paid for her medicine. (TNA)



































