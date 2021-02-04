Chinese New Year Celebration in Bangkok China Town cancelled

BANGKOK – Bangkok city hall has cancelled this year (Feb 12-14) Chinese New Year celebration in Yaowarat or Bangkok’s China Town to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

The festival is normally held annually by Samphantawong district office and local businesspeople.





However, as the Covid-19 outbreak has not yet subsided and could pose risk to the public’s safety, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration decided to call it off.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Thursday reported 809 new Covid-19 cases including 796 local infections and 13 quarantined arrivals and no new deaths.

Most of the new cases or 751 were detected by active case testing in local communities.

The total infections rose to 22,058 and the total fatalities stood at 79. (TNA)













