Chinese KOLs explore Amazing Thailand NFTs new tourist experience in Phuket, Krabi, and Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting the Amazing Thailand NFT products – Nature to keep, Food to explore, and Thainess to discover – in the Chinese market with the “Explore NFT in Phuket and Beyond, Chinese KOL’s FAM Trip”, taking place from 15 to 22 November in Phuket, Krabi, and Bangkok.

The trip brought six Chinese key opinion leaders (KOLs) – four from Bangkok and two from Shanghai – to experience Thailand’s new direction towards more sustainable, more responsible, and more inclusive tourism through NFT products.







TAT’s aim is to inspire stories and contents that show the KOLs’ followers – altogether more than seven million on various social media platforms – and the Chinese millennials that Thailand has a multitude of holiday possibilities in which there is something for all.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn said, “This was the first TAT’s fam trip from China in three years since the pandemic. We want to remind Chinese travellers that Thailand is ready and waiting to welcome them back to the kingdom.”







The trip was organised following China’s announcement on 11 November, 2022, to ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions. These include shortening quarantine by two days from 7+3 to 5+3 for close contact with infected people and for inbound travellers, and removing a penalty for airlines for bringing in COVID-19 cases.

The Chinese KOLs received a warm welcome upon arrival at Phuket International Airport on 16 November, 2022, from Mr. Yuthasak, Mr. Chuwit Sirivajjakul, TAT Executive Director of East Asia, and Miss Nonglux Yooyendee, Director of the TAT Shanghai Office. (TAT)





































