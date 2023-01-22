Chinese businessman charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, organized crime in Thailand

The Attorney General’s Office has charged a businessman and suspected criminal boss Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, or “Tuhao,” and 40 alleged accomplices in drug trafficking, money laundering, and organized crime.

Attorney General Naree Tantasathien has assigned the Narcotics Litigation Division to file a 332-page lawsuit with the South Bangkok Criminal Court on Thursday. The decision by the attorney general was made after examining the police investigation report submitted by National Police Chief Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas on January 13, 2023.







Charges against Tuhao include colluding in the sale of illicit drugs, money laundering, transnational organized crime, unregistered firearms possession, operating unauthorized entertainment venues, hiring illegal foreigners, as well as providing shelter for illegal immigrants.







Tuhao turned himself in on November 23 of last year, after the Bangkok South Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest for collusion in the drug trade and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. The businessman has been detained ever since the judge rejected his request for bail. (NNT)

































