China says U.S. support of Taiwan independence could spark military conflict

Beijing’s ambassador to Washington has said China and the United States could end up in a military conflict if the United States encourages Taiwan’s independence.

China considers the neighboring, democratically ruled island of Taiwan its “sacred” territory and has never renounced the use of force to ensure eventual unification.







Chinese ambassador Qin Gang told National Public Radio that “The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinder-box between China and the United States.”

When asked to comment, the U.S. Defense Department said the United States remained committed to its “one China” policy and its commitments under the U.S. Taiwan Relations Act.



Under the long-standing policy, Washington officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, while the act requires the United States to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

Qin’s remarks came just hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the crisis over Ukraine.

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei have escalated in recent months as China’s military has conducted repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait, the waterway separating the island from China. (NNT)



























