China resumes group tours to 20 countries including Thailand

Chinese authorities will allow group tours to twenty nations starting next month, with Thailand as one of the countries included in this list.

The Chinese Culture and Tourism Ministry announced that starting from February 6, China will allow travel agencies and online travel companies to organize overseas group tours for Chinese citizens. These include ‘flight+hotel’ services and apply to Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba and Argentina.







In addition to group tours, travelers will be able to resume booking airline tickets and hotel packages. The Chinese Culture and Tourism Ministry said the restart on a trial basis is “significant in promoting the recovery and development of the tourism industry.”

It also instructed local Chinese authorities to monitor travel companies to ensure their trips follow standard procedures, and watch for any tours marketed with “unreasonably low prices”.







Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said many countries have “extended a warm welcome” to Chinese visitors while many Chinese citizens are looking forward to traveling abroad. He added that the Chinese government is reminding its citizens to take extra precautions, monitor their health before departure, and follow the health safety guidelines of host countries to ensure a pleasant trip. (NNT)

































