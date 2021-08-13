China bans Thai Longan starting today (Aug13)affecting 80% of total exports



The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has revealed that China has placed an indefinite ban on Thai longan over contamination with mealybugs, starting on Friday 13 August.

DITP Director-General SomdetSusomboon said the Chinese government has enacted the ban because mealybugs were found among Thai longan exports.



He said he has assigned the commerce attache in China to seek a postponement to the ban, given that it was imposed at extremely short notice.

MrSomdet said if the negotiations fail, Thai longan exports will be affected because 70-80% of Thai longan exports were destined for China, adding that the department will find potential markets in Southeast Asia to compensate. (NNT)









