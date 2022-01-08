Children aged 5-11 in Bangkok to get PfizerCOVID jabs in February

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing to launch a vaccination campaign for children 5-11 years old in February. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be the main vaccine for this rollout.







The BMA will use the lower-dose pediatric version of the vaccine. Children aged 5-11 will receive a 10-microgram dosage for each of their two-dose primary vaccination schedules, or one-third the amount of regular dosage used in children 12 years and older, as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration.



City Hall will, however, remain focused on providing the Pfizer jabs for children aged 12 and older who have yet to receive their shots, before extending the program to the younger population.

With a new surge of COVID-19 cases in the capital driven by the Omicron variant, Bangkok Governor Pol Gen AswinKwanmuang said all 109 city-run schools have moved their classes online until at least January 16 or until the situation improves. He added that the vaccination program for children will be on a voluntary basis, and that consent must be given by parents or legal guardians.(NNT)



























