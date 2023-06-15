Chiang Mai to host first halal food festival to attract Middle East tourists in July

Chiang Mai province is preparing to host its inaugural halal food festival next month, with the aim of enticing Muslim tourists from the Middle East. The festival, themed “Unseen Chiang Mai,” will feature halal delicacies from all four regions of the country.

The halal food festival will also serve as a precursor to Chiang Mai’s international food festival, scheduled for July and August. These months were strategically chosen to align with the period when a significant number of Middle East tourists visit Chiang Mai. The city hopes to appeal to these high-spending visitors known for their long stays in Thailand.







Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn expressed his confidence that the halal food festival will become an annual event on Chiang Mai’s tourism calendar. Meanwhile, Supamitr Kijjapipat, President of the Chiang Mai Tourism Business Association, anticipates that the festival, which will feature over 20 halal-certified restaurants, will stimulate the local economy and attract both Thai and foreign tourists.







In addition to the food festival, Chiang Mai is actively promoting various destinations, including Chiang Dao, Mae On, Wiang Haeng, Mae Cham, and Mae Kwang, under the “Unseen Chiang Mai” theme from July to September. The governor emphasized that promotional activities will showcase the region’s lush natural surroundings during the wet season, as well as its diverse local culture, traditions, and ethnic groups. (NNT)















